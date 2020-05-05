Wyoming friends remember Janet Ahlquist's love for music, family and life

“And I think my favorite memory was just her exuberance, and her love of life and her spirit of joy and her artistry, her beautiful gift of music, which was mentioned in the obituary, that family and music were her joys in her life,” Kutchins said.

Thermopolis to Carnegie Hall

Worland native Ahlquist would return to Wyoming to perform in Casper as well as Thermopolis and give programs for students. Jacky Wright, who booked her Thermopolis performances and school visits, recalled Ahlquist worked well with all ages of youth and described her as "so talented but so gracious and down to earth as well."

“It was a real inspiration for them to see that you could attend school in Hot Springs County and still go on to perform in somewhere like Carnegie Hall,” Wright said. “So, you know, it just showed them that the sky's the limit, really, even though you come from a small town.”

When they'd ask Ahlquist how she went from Thermopolis to Carnegie Hall, she'd tell them, "lots of practice."