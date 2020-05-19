Wyoming musicians consider future performances as state eases restrictions

“It’s hard to say what’s going to happen in September, and it kind of depends on how this experiment of everybody coming back out from the houses after two months, how this actually works out,” he said.

There’s many logistics for venues and event organizers to work out, and many events have been cancelled.

“And then the question is, you know, even if you do run it, how nervous are people to come back out?” Shogren said. “And that’s the big question mark. It seems like a lot of people are itching to get back out and live a normal life, and we really don’t know what that what that means right at this second.”

Shogren has been taking to online performances, though it’s not the same, he said. He’s not yet sure when the time will be right for him to perform live again, because he’s more at risk for severe complications of COVID-19.

“That’s kind of where I’m at,” Shogren said. “I think if I was 30 years younger, I’d have a different perspective.”

Mix of emotions