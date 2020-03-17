Wyoming's Chancey Williams rises in country music world

“Yep, just kind of scratching it out on our own, because you can't sit around and just wait for something to happen; nothing's gonna happen," Williams said. "I mean, you hear those stories once in a while, and they're pretty rare. We just thought the best way for us to get known is just play as much as possible and have as many people see us as possible.”

Signing with a national booking agent was a big step for the band. WME Nashville also works with Garth Brooks, Eric Church and Brad Paisley, according the band’s website.

“It was one of our goals we wanted to do for a while, was sign with the national booking agent and we landed with, William Morris, because they’ve got a really good team over there,” Williams said. “And, you know, they’re the biggest booking agent in the world. So it's been really good so far.”

The agent can place them in markets previously unattainable and arranged the three summer dates with Toby Keith, Williams said.

The band's upcoming album “3rd Street” is slated for release next month and follows “Rodeo Cold Beer,” which debuted in the Top 10 on the iTunes Country album chart, No. 1 on the Billboard Mountain Heatseekers Chart, No. 5 on the Billboard West North Central Heatseakers Chart and No. 7 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart, according to the band’s website.