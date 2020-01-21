Wyoming Symphony Orchestra celebrates tradition

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s “Celebration of Tradition” features the classical period, known for form and structure. The concert features Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony” with special guest soloists followed by his son Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 40—his last and most popular. Piano virtuoso Steven Lin returns with Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto to kick off the 2020 anniversary celebration of the composer’s birth.
A free pre-concert talk is 5 p.m. at The Lyric with wine and beer offered by Urban Bottle, which also hosts the post-concert reception.
Where: John F. Walsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School, 930 S. Elm St.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Tickets & info: 307-266-1478, the symphony office at 225 S. David St., Suite 1, Wind City Books or Hill Music. Find out more at wyomingsymphony.org, Celebration of Tradition Facebook event page