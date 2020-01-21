You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra celebrates tradition
View Comments

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra celebrates tradition

{{featured_button_text}}
Conductor (copy)
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s “Celebration of Tradition” features the classical period, known for form and structure. The concert features Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony” with special guest soloists followed by his son Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 40—his last and most popular. Piano virtuoso Steven Lin returns with Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto to kick off the 2020 anniversary celebration of the composer’s birth.

A free pre-concert talk is 5 p.m. at The Lyric with wine and beer offered by Urban Bottle, which also hosts the post-concert reception.

Where: John F. Walsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School, 930 S. Elm St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Tickets & info: 307-266-1478, the symphony office at 225 S. David St., Suite 1, Wind City Books or Hill Music. Find out more at wyomingsymphony.org, Celebration of Tradition Facebook event page

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News