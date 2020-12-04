Wyoming Symphony Orchestra excited to return to stage for virtual holiday concerts

However, three weeks ago, the decision was made to livestream the concert based on the recommendation from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the community.

"We really wanted to do our part to protect the community, and it was also a recommendation from the health department here in town," Bailey said. "We took that recommendation very seriously."

Through generous donations and foundation funding, Bailey and her crew were able to put a lot of time and research into the livestream effort. They're putting forth this effort with an in-house crew who had to learn on the job with community members' help.

"Our staff has been doing the camera work; in terms of cutting it to certain parts of the ensemble and making sure the camera is on the right person at the right time," Dragon said. "They're juggling all those things. So it's been a big learning curve for all of us."

As a special thank you for this season, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is offering free livestream access to health care and front-line workers, as well as assisted living residents, who can watch the livestream for free on Sunday.