Wyoming Symphony Orchestra excited to return to stage for virtual holiday concerts

Due to COVID-19 cases surging throughout the state, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has had to pivot in order to kick off its 71st season. The orchestra's holiday concerts will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Throughout the country, orchestras have had to cancel live performances due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. However, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Music Director Christopher Dragon decided to adapt to move forward with the concert.
"COVID has (hit) the performing arts so hard. So, the fact that we're able to put a concert on to support our musicians is a fantastic thing," Dragon said. "It's also a very important thing for the community that we're able to put this concert on. Not only are the musicians starved to perform, but I believe people are starved for live entertainment."
The pandemic has been tough on musicians. Earlier in the year, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra had to cancel the rest of its season, and the last time the orchestra played together was in January. So, there is added excitement among the musicians, according to Dragon.
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra first kicked around the idea of offering a livestream option in the spring. By summer, the plan was to have an in-person concert with a reduced audience that was socially distanced, and a livestream option for those with health complications putting them at greater risk, according to Executive Director Rachel Bailey.
However, three weeks ago, the decision was made to livestream the concert based on the recommendation from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the community.
"We really wanted to do our part to protect the community, and it was also a recommendation from the health department here in town," Bailey said. "We took that recommendation very seriously."
Through generous donations and foundation funding, Bailey and her crew were able to put a lot of time and research into the livestream effort. They're putting forth this effort with an in-house crew who had to learn on the job with community members' help.
"Our staff has been doing the camera work; in terms of cutting it to certain parts of the ensemble and making sure the camera is on the right person at the right time," Dragon said. "They're juggling all those things. So it's been a big learning curve for all of us."
As a special thank you for this season, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is offering free livestream access to health care and front-line workers, as well as assisted living residents, who can watch the livestream for free on Sunday.
"We wanted to make sure that we could continue to deliver music to the community, but also continue to allow our musicians to play as safely as we can," Bailey said.
Regardless if you've been to a symphony orchestra or not, Dragon insists that it does not matter.
"This is a fun and family-friendly holiday concert, and it's full of family favorite Christmas carols, traditional hymns and a whole bunch of music from classic holiday movies," Dragon said. "So, I think it's a very fun and friendly way to start the holiday season, which I'm sure we're all looking forward to."
