Wyoming Symphony Orchestra presents Guerrilla Fanfare

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra brings award-winning brass band Guerrilla Fanfare. The group out of Colorado plays New Orleans style funk with a modern twist.

The group plans a free concert/workshop for high school and college music students 5 p.m. March 23 at Natrona County High School that's open to the public.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Where: Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle

When: 5:30 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24

Tickets & info: $10 at the door, proceeds go to the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Move program. Find out more at the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Facebook page and Instagram

Event schedules may change due to the coronavirus. Check with venues' and organizations' websites, box offices and social media pages for updates. The Casper Star-Tribune will update as information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.