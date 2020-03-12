Wyoming Symphony Orchestra presents Guerrilla Fanfare

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra brings award-winning brass band Guerrilla Fanfare. The group out of Colorado plays New Orleans style funk with a modern twist.
The group plans a free concert/workshop for high school and college music students 5 p.m. March 23 at Natrona County High School that's open to the public.
Where: Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle
When: 5:30 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24
Tickets & info: $10 at the door, proceeds go to the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Move program. Find out more at the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Facebook page and Instagram
Event schedules may change due to the coronavirus. Check with venues' and organizations' websites, box offices and social media pages for updates. The Casper Star-Tribune will update as information becomes available.