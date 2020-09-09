Wyoming Symphony Orchestra returns with small ensemble concerts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra returns to live music with a concert Thursday with the WSO Brass in downtown Casper. The performance with five symphony brass players kicks off a three-part series of small ensemble concerts.

The show is the symphony’s first since the final two concerts of its last season were either canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. The regular concert season, which normally begins in the fall has been postponed to later in the year.

Meanwhile, the series features groups of the symphony’s principal musicians and begins the symphony’s first foray into livestream offerings, executive director Rachel Bailey said.

“And the reasons for doing that is A, that we really wanted to start producing live music again, so that people have access to it,” she said. “But also we wanted to give some of our musicians work.”

Many of them have been greatly impacted by canceled gigs during the pandemic.