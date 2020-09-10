Zach Williams concert in Casper moved to May 11

Grammy winner Zach Williams’ stop along The Rescue Story Tour at Highland Park Community Church in Casper has been postponed from Nov. 16 to May 11.
Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date. Refunds will be issued until Sept. 22 by emailing church@hpcc.cc and including the order number in the email, according to the Casper Events Center website. Purchases that are at least 180 days old must be refunded by check because credit card information can only be stored up to 180 days.
The concert was previously postponed from the original May 2020 date at Highland Park. Find out more at caspereventscenter.com/events and hpcc.church/events/zach-williams-rescue-story-tour.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!