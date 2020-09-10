 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zach Williams concert in Casper moved to May 11
View Comments

Zach Williams concert in Casper moved to May 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Music Dove Awards

Zach Williams performs in October 2018 during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP

Grammy winner Zach Williams’ stop along The Rescue Story Tour at Highland Park Community Church in Casper has been postponed from Nov. 16 to May 11.

Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date. Refunds will be issued until Sept. 22 by emailing church@hpcc.cc and including the order number in the email, according to the Casper Events Center website. Purchases that are at least 180 days old must be refunded by check because credit card information can only be stored up to 180 days.

The concert was previously postponed from the original May 2020 date at Highland Park. Find out more at caspereventscenter.com/events and hpcc.church/events/zach-williams-rescue-story-tour.

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Hairball returns to Casper

Hairball now celebrating 20 years is known for "a drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world," like Van Halen, K…

Watch Now: Related Video

5 VMA must-see moments, from Gaga’s electro mask to Doja Cat’s TikTok dance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News