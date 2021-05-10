ZZ Top announces Casper concert

ZZ Top is coming to Casper.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trio will play Aug. 12 at the Ford Wyoming Center, the venue announced Monday.

The band is known for hits such as "Sharp Dressed Man," "La Grange" and "Gimme All Your Lovin.'" Formed in Houston in 1969, the band claims to be the "longest running major rock band with original personnel intact." The trio consists of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums, most recently in 2012 with "La Futura." Their 1983 album "Eliminator" is certified diamond.

The beard-boasting blues band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Yeah, we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords,” Gibbons said in the announcement.

ZZ Top's songs "Legs" and "Sleeping Bag" both peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the mid-1980s.

The trio played in Cheyenne in 2018 and in Gillette in 2016. In 2009, they played in Casper at what was then called the Casper Events Center.