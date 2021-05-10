 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ZZ Top announces Casper concert
0 comments
editor's pick top story

ZZ Top announces Casper concert

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VetsAid Music Festival

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival on June 24, 2016, at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. The band will perform in August in Casper.

 Jonathan Short, Invision/AP

ZZ Top is coming to Casper.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trio will play Aug. 12 at the Ford Wyoming Center, the venue announced Monday.

The band is known for hits such as "Sharp Dressed Man," "La Grange" and "Gimme All Your Lovin.'" Formed in Houston in 1969, the band claims to be the "longest running major rock band with original personnel intact." The trio consists of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums, most recently in 2012 with "La Futura." Their 1983 album "Eliminator" is certified diamond.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The beard-boasting blues band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Yeah, we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords,” Gibbons said in the announcement.

ZZ Top's songs "Legs" and "Sleeping Bag" both peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the mid-1980s.

The trio played in Cheyenne in 2018 and in Gillette in 2016. In 2009, they played in Casper at what was then called the Casper Events Center.

Other upcoming events at the venue, which rebranded with its new sponsor in January, include the College National Finals Rode on from June 13-19, Casper Comic Con on June 26-27, Foreigner on Jun 29, Dwight Yoakam on July 2 and Nelly on Oct. 30.

Tickets, which start at $45 plus applicable fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center's SinclairTix Box Office, online at SinclairTix.com or by phone at 1-800-442-2256.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News