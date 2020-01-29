Plan for the week ahead with the Star-Tribune's arts and culture calendar

Here are all the arts and culture events you need to know about for the upcoming week in Casper and beyond.
“The funniest stand-up alive," is how Vanity Fair described comedian Brian Regan. Entertainment Weekly hailed him, “Your favorite comedian’s f…
"Loose Ribs" features the art of Casper natives Isaac Whitlatch and David Rufenaucht. The show opens with a reception and remains on display t…
The 21st Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans offers sampling of soup and chili by 28 local chefs. The "Pot O' Beans" raffle returns with 31 chan…
» Cheyenne » FEB. 2 AND FEB. 8
You have free articles remaining.
» SHERIDAN » SATURDAY
The Nicolaysen Art Museum's "Year of the Woman'' opens with a free reception featuring talks by the artists, light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College joins locations around the world celebrating Harry Potter Book Night with Bloomsbury Publishing p…
Want your arts event featured in this calendar? Send information to features@trib.com.