Plan for the week ahead with the Star-Tribune's arts and culture calendar

Here are all the arts and culture events you need to know about for the upcoming week in Casper and beyond.
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s “Celebration of Tradition” features the classical period, known for form and structure. The concert features …
"A More Perfect Union: The Moth in Jackson" features five tellers who shape their stories with The Moth’s directors. The Moth brings true stor…
Four-time Tony Award Winner "An American in Paris" inspired by the Academy Award-winning film features Gershwin favorites like “I Got Rhythm,”…
Organist Wyatt Smith performs throughout the U.S. and Europe and has been featured in several episodes of American Public Media’s Pipedream.
Bach Meets Bon Jovi with the Dallas String Quartet's fusion of classical and contemporary music on traditional and electric strings. The group…
Outlaw Mysteries—Murder mystery Dinner Theatre presents their “Who Done It?” murder mystery show at Gruner Brothers Brewing. Attendees can tak…
The Lunar New Year 2020 celebration features performances by Paradise Valley Elementary School students, a cultural celebration, art for sale …
