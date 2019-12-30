Ring in 2020 with these New Year's Eve events in Casper and around the state

Casper and Wyoming offer plenty of ways to welcome 2020, whether you like to turn in early or dance into the new decade. You can even take the kids to daytime countdowns with kid-friendly activities and then choose from an array of 1920s-themed parties that hearken back to a century ago. The night brings entertainment ranging from opera to country and live comedy.

Performances

Opera Wyoming’s ‘Fledermaus’ opens New Year’s Eve with masked ball after-party

Opera Wyoming's production of Johann Strauss’ "Fledermaus" features the company's first live orchestra with musicians from around Wyoming.

A special New Year’s Eve performance will be followed by a Viennese-style masked ball with food, champagne and entertainment including the Cory McDaniel Duo and Keyhole Peepshow. Wonder of the West Byron Grey will tell fortunes in Viennese style.