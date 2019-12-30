Ring in 2020 with these New Year's Eve events in Casper and around the state

Casper and Wyoming offer plenty of ways to welcome 2020, whether you like to turn in early or dance into the new decade. You can even take the kids to daytime countdowns with kid-friendly activities and then choose from an array of 1920s-themed parties that hearken back to a century ago. The night brings entertainment ranging from opera to country and live comedy.
Performances
Opera Wyoming’s ‘Fledermaus’ opens New Year’s Eve with masked ball after-party
Opera Wyoming's production of Johann Strauss’ "Fledermaus" features the company's first live orchestra with musicians from around Wyoming.
A special New Year’s Eve performance will be followed by a Viennese-style masked ball with food, champagne and entertainment including the Cory McDaniel Duo and Keyhole Peepshow. Wonder of the West Byron Grey will tell fortunes in Viennese style.
“Fledermaus is a light, ﬂippant, even silly story. Most everyone will recognize the music and the plot is a story of ‘revenge’ where at the end everyone chooses champagne over ‘just desserts,’” director Steven Spicher said. “This opera is focused around a party, and our opening night on New Year’s Eve includes a literal party.”
Black tie and masks are optional. The ball is suitable for ages 16 and older.
Where: The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Tickets & info: $50 for Dec. 31 show and $50 for the after-party. Other shows are $25 with senior, student and veteran discounts available. All purchases must be made at operawyoming.wellattended.com. For more information, go to operawyoming.org, Opera Wyoming on Facebook, or the "Opera Wyoming New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball" and "Opera Wyoming Presents Strauss' Comic Operetta Die Fledermaus" Facebook event pages.
End 2019 with a laugh at New Year's Eve Comedy Night
End the decade with a laugh at the Casper Comedians Care show featuring the group’s comedians, Matthew Frias, Don Haines and Daren Bulow. The bar offers dinner and drink specials starting at 5 p.m. before the show.
Where: Casper Ramada, 300 W. F St.
When: 8-10 p.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: $10 at the Ramada Plaza New Year's Eve Comedy Night event page on Facebook. For ages 21 and older.
Family-friendly celebrations
Countdown to noon, sample macaroni and cheese
If you have kids who can’t stay up until midnight or you plan on an early night yourself, there’s a countdown for you — to high noon — starting at 11:59 a.m. during the Noon Year’s Mac & Cheese Festival. The event features free samples of macaroni and cheese created by local restaurants, and attendees can vote on their favorite. Larger portions are available for $5 a bowl.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and the 2019 Mac & Cheese Champions will be announced at 12:45 p.m. The ice rink at David Street Station across the street will be open from 12-9 p.m.
Where: The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: Free, find out more at davidstreetstation.com and the "Noon Year's Mac & Cheese Festival" event page on Facebook
Skate into 2020
Skate into the New Year at the Wagon Wheel, where festivities will include a midnight countdown and balloon drop. The admission also includes any rental, access to bounce inflatables and party bags with noisemakers and hats.
Where: Wagon Wheel Roller Skating, 305 Van Horn Ave., Mills
When: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: $15 admission, find out more at Wagon Wheel Roller Skating’s New Years Eve Party! event page on Facebook
Roaring '20s parties
Racca's Roaring 2020's New Year's Eve
Racca's offers the staples of celebration: dinner, drinks and dancing along with live DJ playing hits of the century and a photo booth. Dinner features an Italian feast with appetizers, pizzas and pastas as well as a prime rib carving station.
A cocktail created by Backwards Distilling, house wines, draft beer and mixed drinks are included with the alcohol wristband.
Where: Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana-Casper, 430 S. Ash St.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: $89 for alcohol wristband or $55. Wristbands include tax and gratuity. Prices are subject to change and early booking is recommended. Tickets and more information are available at 307-337-2444, raccaspizzeria.com and the Racca's Roaring 2020's New Year's Eve event page on Facebook.
Roaring into the '20s at the Beacon Club
The Beacon hosts a Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve party with drink specials, photo booth, prizes including for the best dressed and a midnight champagne toast. Sheridan country band Tris Munsick and the Innocents are guaranteed to get the club dancing.
Where: Beacon Club, 4100 W. Yellowstone Highway, Mills
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: $5 cover charge. Find out more at the Beacon's "Roaring 20s NYE party" and the Innocents' "NYE Bash" event pages on Facebook.
Around Wyoming
New Year's Eve Drag Show: 1920-2020
The Cheyenne Little Theatre hosts the "New Year's Eve Drag Show: 1920-2020." Cocktail hour starts at 8 p.m. with the show at 9 p.m. Drinks and dancing follow until 2 a.m.
Where: Historic Atlas Theater, 211 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: $15 or VIP tickets available at 307-638–6543, cheyennelittletheatre.org or the "New Year's Eve Drag Showcase 2020" Facebook event page. For ages 21 and older only.
New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Cheyenne
The New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Cheyenne features an afternoon and evening of festivity starting with a children's event from 3-5:45 p.m. inside the Depot with activities and games before a special 6 p.m. ball drop and fireworks show.
Gather any time after 10 p.m. at the Plaza, and the ball will begin its descent to music at midnight.
Where: Cheyenne Depot and Plaza, 121 W. 15th St., Cheyenne
When: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: Free, find out more at cheyenne.org/balldrop and the "Cheyenne's NYE Ball Drop" Facebook event page
18th Annual New Year's Eve Buck & Ball with Chancey Williams after-party
The Buck & Ball has teamed for the first time with the PRCA to feature top bareback riding, Xtreme saddle bronc riding and Xtreme bull riding with PRCA cowboys fresh from the National Finals in Las Vegas to compete for more than $60,000 in prize money.
Buck & Ball rodeo tickets include admission to the after-party with a show featuring Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band.
Doors open 4 p.m. with concessions and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Cam-Plex Wyoming Center, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette
When: 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday
Tickets & info: $35 at cam-plex.com, the Cam-Plex ticket office, CBH Co-Op stores in Gillette and Belle Fourche, South Dakota, or Ruff's Bar in Rozet. Free for kids 3 and younger. Find out more at the "18th Annual New Year's Eve Buck & Ball" event page on Facebook
