The Star-Tribune guide to St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations abound in Casper this weekend ahead of the official holiday. Saturday is packed with events for all ages starting with a 5K/10K walk/run and festivities at David Street Station downtown. There are chances to catch the Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums, watch Irish dancers, and eat corned beef and cabbage.
Local bar celebration offerings include live music, specials and green beer. If your plans include drinking, make sure to arrange a designated driver, cab or other safe transportation. A few other events can even be found through the week and on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17.
The Star-Tribune’s St. Patrick’s Day guide features some of the best local festivities to help you celebrate the day. To submit an event, email features@trib.com.
Downtown festivities
Family-friendly fun at David Street Station’s Afternoon on the Green starts with the Run for the Green 5K/10K walk/run for all ages and fitness levels with Wind City Physical Therapy and the Windy City Striders at 10 a.m. followed by festivities at the downtown plaza. The event features performances by the Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums at noon and the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, Wyoming at 1 p.m. and offers beer as well as corned beef and cabbage for sale from The Wooden Derrick Cafe.
Where & when: 12-2 p.m. Saturday at David Street Station, 200 S. David St.
Tickets & info: Find out more at davidstreetstation.com and the “Afternoon on the Green“ Facebook event page. Registration for the 5K/10K is available at bit.ly/31NVdqX and more info is available at the “Run For The Green 5k/10k“ Facebook event page.
Kids’ crafting
Kids from kindergarten through sixth grade can start early on decorating for the holiday with the Natrona County Library’s rainbow-colored paper shamrocks craft session. Supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost.
Where & when: 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Natrona County Library, Crawford Room, 307 E. Second St.
Tickets & info: Free. Find out more at the “Afterschool at the Library: Rainbow Shamrocks“ event page on Facebook, 577-7323 or natronacountylibrary.org.
Pipes and Drums pub crawl
The Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums‘ 2020 St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl includes seven stops through the Casper area: noon at David Street Station, 1:30 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing, 3 p.m. at Skull Tree Brewing, 5:30 p.m. at Keg & Cork, 7 p.m. at Frontier Brewing, 8 p.m. at the Bayou Bar, and 9 p.m. at Keg & Cork. The group’s official transportation partner for the 2020 St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl is Casper Limos and Cars, and limited seats for transportation are available at 307-267-7428.
Where & when: 12-10 p.m. Saturday at various venues
Tickets & info: Find out more at the group’s “2020 St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl“ event page on Facebook.
2020 St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
The seventh annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl raises funds for Jason’s Friends and Special Olympics. Participants have three hours to complete a preset course starting at The Gaslight Social and continuing to the Yellowstone Garage, Frontier Brewing, Backwards Distilling, Rib & Chop House, Racca’s and Urban Bottle. Festivities follow, back at The Gaslight Social.
Where & when: 2-5 p.m. Saturday beginning at The Gaslight Social, 314 W. Midwest Ave.
Tickets & info: Tickets can be purchased at webscorer.com or at The Gaslight Social the day of the event. Find out more at the “2020 St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl“ event page on Facebook.
Music, green beer and food
Frontier Brewing Company’s “Kiss Me, I’m Frontier” St. Patrick’s Day party features live music, special Irish taps and green beer along with food from I’Scream 4 Wings and corned beef plates from The Ten Derrick Cafe rolling out at about noon. The all-day music lineup includes Hagen in the Grainbox, Lauren Podjun, One Child Left Behind, the Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums and others.
You have free articles remaining.
Where & when: 12-10 p.m. Saturday at Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, 117 E. Second St.
Tickets & info: Find out more at the “Kiss Me, I’m Frontier“ event page on Facebook.
‘Curls Kicks and Cabbage’
“Curls Kicks and Cabbage” features a corned beef and cabbage dinner, a Irish dance show, and prizes. The event is a fundraiser for the Irish Dance Association of Central Wyoming, the booster organization for the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, Wyoming.
Where & when: Doors at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Casper Elks Lodge, 108 E. Seventh St.
Tickets & info: $15, $25 for two or $200 for a front-row table of eight, limited quantities available. Find out more at the “Curls Kicks and Cabbage“ Facebook event page or email idacwyoming@yahoo.com.
Celebration at the Beacon Club
The Beacon Club’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration features The Garage Boys band out of Las Vegas along with drink specials.
Where & when: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beacon Club, 4100 W. Yellowstone Highway, Mills.
Tickets & info: $5 at the door. Find out more at the “Garage Boys Band/St. Patty’s“ event page on Facebook.
Party at Butch’s
The party at Butch’s Bar includes live music by Zack Schommer, food and drink specials, and tickets for a gun raffle and 50/50.
Where & when: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Butch’s Bar, 1180 Oildale St., Evansville.
Tickets & info: Find out more at the “St’Paddy Day Bash“ event page on Facebook.
Celebration at The Keg & Cork
The Keg & Cork’s celebration includes bag pipers, drink specials, food specials, and corned beef and cabbage.
Where & when: Saturday at The Keg & Cork, 5371 Blackmore Road.
Tickets & info: For updates and more information, go to The Keg & Cork on Facebook or thekegcasper.com.
‘St. Patty’s Delight with Chad Lore’
“St. Patty’s Delight with Chad Lore” rolls out the new Draggin’ Arse Red Ale and features corned beef plates from The Wooden Derrick Cafe, as well as Chad Lore “playing/leading the finest drinking songs this side of the Atlantic,” according to the Facebook event page.
Where & when: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, 117 E. Second St.
Tickets & info: Find out more at the St. Patty’s Delight with Chad Lore event page on Facebook.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner