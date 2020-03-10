The Star-Tribune guide to St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations abound in Casper this weekend ahead of the official holiday. Saturday is packed with events for all ages starting with a 5K/10K walk/run and festivities at David Street Station downtown. There are chances to catch the Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums, watch Irish dancers, and eat corned beef and cabbage.

Local bar celebration offerings include live music, specials and green beer. If your plans include drinking, make sure to arrange a designated driver, cab or other safe transportation. A few other events can even be found through the week and on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17.

The Star-Tribune’s St. Patrick’s Day guide features some of the best local festivities to help you celebrate the day. To submit an event, email features@trib.com.

Downtown festivities