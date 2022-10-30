Evansville Town Council four-year term

Greg Flesvig

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a small business owner I have proven successes to balance budgets, manage issues.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Growth

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Infrastructure, high level of importance.

Joseph A Knop

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Candace Machado

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been in the mental health field for 16 years. I am a small business owner, and I currently am on the Evansville Town Council. I am an effective communicator, problem solver, team player, and listener of the citizens concerns. I have a masters degree in Social Work and have worked in the human services field my entire adult life.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: The continual growth and the continual need for employees and repairs of town structures.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Currently since I have been on town council we have presented with a balanced budget for two years in a row. Safety needs will always be at the top of the list and employee compensation will be at the top of the list as well.