 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Town Council Four-Year Term

  • 0

Greg Flesvig 

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office? 

A: No response. 

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges? 

A: No response. 

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why? 

A: No response. 

Joseph A. Knop (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office? 

People are also reading…

A: No response. 

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges? 

A: No response. 

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why? 

A: No response. 

Candace Machado (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office? 

A: I have been in the mental health field for 16 years. I am a small business owner, and I currently am on the Evansville Town Council. I am an effective communicator, problem solver, team player and listener of the citizens concerns. I have a master's degree in social work and have worked in the human services field my entire adult life. 

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges? 

A: The continual growth and the continual need for employees and repairs of town structures.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why? 

A: Currently, since I have been on town council we have presented with a balanced budget for two years in a row. Safety needs will always be at the top of the list and employee compensation will be at the top of the list as well.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News