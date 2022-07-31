Evansville Town Council Four-Year Term

Greg Flesvig
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.
Joseph A. Knop (Incumbent)
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
People are also reading…
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.
Candace Machado (Incumbent)
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: I have been in the mental health field for 16 years. I am a small business owner, and I currently am on the Evansville Town Council. I am an effective communicator, problem solver, team player and listener of the citizens concerns. I have a master's degree in social work and have worked in the human services field my entire adult life.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: The continual growth and the continual need for employees and repairs of town structures.
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: Currently, since I have been on town council we have presented with a balanced budget for two years in a row. Safety needs will always be at the top of the list and employee compensation will be at the top of the list as well.