Evansville Town Council two-year term

Walt Berens
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: People person, ability to understand issues of the People, Knowledge of utility services, skills in communication.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: Keeping our town safe, clean and above all a Great place to live ,listen to the People of Evansville work with Emergancy service personnel and Public works personnel to help Evansville continue to be a great place to live
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: Repair of roads, water system, alleyways, create things for our Youth to do a help in keep Evansville a great place.
Dacia Edwards
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: no response
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: no response
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: no response