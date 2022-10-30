Evansville Town Council two-year term

Walt Berens

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: People person, ability to understand issues of the People, Knowledge of utility services, skills in communication.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Keeping our town safe, clean and above all a Great place to live ,listen to the People of Evansville work with Emergancy service personnel and Public works personnel to help Evansville continue to be a great place to live

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Repair of roads, water system, alleyways, create things for our Youth to do a help in keep Evansville a great place.

Dacia Edwards

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response