Evansville Town Council Two-Year Term

Dacia Edwards (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office? 

A: No response. 

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges? 

A: No response. 

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why? 

A: No response. 

Walt Berens 

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office? 

A: People person, ability to understand issues of the people, knowledge of utility services, skills in communication. 

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges? 

A: Keeping our town safe, clean and, above all, a great place to live. Listen to the people of Evansville. Work with emergency service personnel and public works personnel to help Evansville continue to be a great place to live. 

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why? 

A: Repair of roads, water system, alleyways, create things for our youth to do to help in keeping Evansville a great place. 

