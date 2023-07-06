It's finally here. Summer is truly in full swing with the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade set for Tuesday morning.

Parade Day is a Casper tradition, no, ritual. The day starts early with floats gathering at the route's start. Families vying for the bests spots haul lawn chairs and trickle onto sidewalks along the parade route.

This year’s route is the same as the last two years. It begins at David Street Station, then continues down Second Street. The parade will loop down Beech Street and Collins Drive onto Center Street where it finishes at Ninth Street. Those roads and other sections of the Yellowstone Highway between Ash and Poplar streets, as well as the connecting section of Walnut Street, will be closed to traffic to prepare for floats and paradegoers.

This year's parade them is "Neon Light, Cowboy Nights," and Gary Lathrop is our parade marshal.

As with every year there will be street closures in much of downtown through the morning and part of the early afternoon. And as it is Casper's favorite unofficial holiday, many business and government offices will be closed so it's best to double check what's open or not ahead of time.

Casper Area Transit will also be affected by the parade.

"LINK buses (Blue, Green, Red, and Yellow) will begin normal routing at 6:30 a.m. and complete their first round. At 7:30 a.m. when the buses depart from the Transfer Station on Beech Street, they will make all scheduled stops but will deviate to 5th and Beech on their return to the Transfer Station at 8:30 a.m., traffic permitting," a press release from the City states. Door-to-door ASSIST will not be available at any location on a street closed for the parade. The Beech Street bus stop will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Parade Day isn't only fun in town. The carnival at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds opened Friday afternoon. Along with rides and thrills, there are a slew of events and exhibits all over the fairgrounds.

And rounding out the action is the PRCA Rodeo. The first performance hits the ground Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and runs nightly through Saturday.