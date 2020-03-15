You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
FCC holds Wednesday services
View Comments

FCC holds Wednesday services

First Christian Church (DOC), 520 CY Avenue, will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings through April 1 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Room of the church. There will be a soup supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night service or soup supper on April 8, but there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service will be led by Dr. Caryn Yoast, interim pastor. Contact the church office at 234-8964 if you need further information.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News