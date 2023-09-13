Threat to local wildlife, carrier of disease and strain on city resources, the feral cat has been a thorn in Casper's side for years.

But for perhaps just as long, the city has stalemated on finding a humane, affordable and effective way to manage its feral cat population.

Casper may have found a way forward: Following the recommendation of its new Metro Animal Shelter Task Force, the city is entertaining a pilot trap, neuter and return program.

Trap, neuter and return programs capture feral cats, spay and neuter them, then release them back into the community. The idea is if you make sure the feral cats in your community can't reproduce, their numbers will start to gradually decrease.

Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said at last week's City Council meeting the police department has already done research on some of the basic costs to implement the program, including the price of buying equipment and hiring veterinarians.

He's hopeful the city can land grants to cover a portion of those expenses.

One problem is that the police department doesn't yet have a good read on just how many feral cats Metro Animal Shelter would have to accommodate for such a program. And the shelter's already short on space.

"We should not ignore the fact that very commonly I am overrun and at full capacity for cats in the shelter," McPheeters said.

Casper already has a small trap, neuter and return program led by community members. Sarah Bieber, a volunteer, said Tuesday the group has gotten over 100 female cats and about 75 male cats fixed in the last year. They're working with Metro "to try to help them understand TNR, and understand what goes into TNR," Bieber told the Council, using an acronym for trap, neuter and return.

If Casper moves forward with a pilot program, it should keep it around for at least five to seven years, Bieber said. She said the high staff turnover at Metro might make it take longer for the shelter to get a handle on the program.

How would Casper know its pilot trap, neuter and return program is worth keeping for the long run? The program would have to demonstrate it's helped reduce feral cat populations (and the nuisance complaints they tend to cause) and reduce the number of feral cat deaths at Metro Animal Shelter, among other factors, the Star-Tribune reported previously.

Still, Casper shouldn't expect the program to completely solve the city's feral cat problem, said Bieber.

"This is a piece of it, not the whole puzzle," she said.

Casper will probably need to do more to bring the population under control, like organizing community education campaigns about fixing cats or implementing a low-cost spay and neutering clinic, Bieber and other volunteers with the community trap, neuter and return program said Tuesday.

Before a city trap, neuter and return program could get under way, the Council would have to OK adding enabling language into city code.

The amendment wouldn't formally implement the program, nor would it set aside any city money for one. It'd just add language to city code allowing Metro to release animals in its custody — a small, but necessary first step, said McPheeters.

"Currently our ordinance, as it exists today, allows for no provision of an animal coming into our possession and getting released back," he said.

The proposal on Tuesday cleared its first reading by a 6-1 vote.

Councilor Steve Cathey, who represents Ward 3, was the only no vote. He wanted more details on how much it would take to fund a trap, neuter and return program, especially given that the city just a few years ago declined to pursue the model due to cost concerns. "I have not seen a budget, which

I asked for," Cathey said. "I have not seen a business plan that I have asked for."

While they didn't have any concrete numbers on hand, city officials noted that the cost to spay and neuter feral cats is usually much more expensive than the alternative, euthanasia.

But that doesn't mean a trap, neuter and return program wouldn't save money in the long run, Councilor Amber Pollock said Tuesday.

"I think that where the difference comes in is that the goal here is to stabilize the cat population, so that you do not have, essentially, an escalating forever cost of euthanasia," said Pollock, who represents Ward 1.

The proposal would have to pass two additional readings before it could become law.