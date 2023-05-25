The Fleece Blanket Project will not meet in May, June, July, and August. We will resume making blankets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. We meet the third Saturday of each month from September through April. We celebrated our 7 year anniversary on Jan. 30, 2023. As of April 22, 2023 we have made 1,864 blankets which have been given to 29 organizations who give them to those who are in need of comfort and warmth. If you would like to be involved in this project or have any questions, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@ gmail.com.
Fleece Blanket Project to resume in September
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest mining project announced as part of Wyoming’s rare earths rush comes with a lot of excitement — and some question marks.
A car being chased by police crashed into a concrete planter in downtown Casper, killing one person and injuring three more.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River on Saturday, resulting in the animal's death.
Attorneys in an Idaho lawsuit say high-profile anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is exploiting Wyoming’s controversial privacy laws.
A longtime Casper liquor store is changing hands — and will soon become the ninth off-track betting location in the area.