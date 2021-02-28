Foes claim Wyoming death penalty expensive and ineffective

There are other cases similar to Eaton’s; out of the14 death penalty cases that have been presented to Wyoming prosecutors since 2006, only five have gone to trial — none ended with a death sentence.

Eight ended with plea deals and charges were dropped in the last case after $170,270 was spent on defense.

It should be noted the last state execution was by lethal injection nearly 30 years ago on Mark Hopkinson for ordering the murder of four people. Currently, there is no one on death row.

McLane provided her opinion on Eaton and said prosecutors need to remember they don’t just represent the victim’s family, but Wyoming as a whole.

“It’s on the prosecutor to step up and say: ‘You know what, my state is in a billion dollar deficit, and yes, I morally think it’s correct to seek the death penalty in this case, and yes, I feel for the victims, but I’m going to say ‘no’ this time for the community,” said McLane.

CCATDP sees the middle ground and speaks against the death penalty predominantly from the fiscal standpoint, but its growing concern isn’t forged only in monetary rationalization: it’s rooted in moral obligation.