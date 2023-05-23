Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes. Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community. Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.