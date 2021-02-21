For two Sheridan women, funeral service a calling

Kozel agreed, adding that both she and Kimmel can empathize with their clients.

“We’re going to walk through this together,” she said of helping families. “We’re going to get you through this. This is a safe space where you can be vulnerable and it’s OK to laugh, to cry or to be angry. There is no right way to feel, but we’ll be here for you.”

The operation is only getting started, having just received a business license in December, but Kozel and Kimmel have worked in Sheridan helping families for decades and wanted local families to have a choice in who cares for their loved ones.

After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1983, Kozel attended respiratory therapy school, and made plans to become a physician’s assistant. While working a part-time job at a funeral home in Billings, Montana, she had the opportunity to see the significance of supporting families in some of their most difficult times.

So, she switched gears, attended the University of Minnesota to earn a degree in mortuary science and served in apprenticeships in Billings and Sheridan. She has also worked as deputy coroner in Sheridan County.

After another stint away, Kozel returned to the Sheridan area to work as a funeral director.