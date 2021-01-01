Foresters fight to save whitebark pine

Those are often the trees on Teton Pass where people duck out of the wind.

The ecological trickle-down effects, of course, do far more than benefit skiers, he said. The windbreaks and shade from the whitebark pine’s fading high-elevation canopies affect the snowpack, keeping frozen water at elevation longer into the spring.

“That helps with how our water comes down to our valleys for irrigation,” Beyer said. “If whitebark pine go away, it will change the hydrograph in ways that we don’t fully understand until we’ll see it happening.”

If whitebark wink out — a reality in places, like portions of Glacier National Park — there would be untold consequences for wildlife, like the Clark’s nutcracker, the primary disperser of whitebark seeds. Many other species, like grizzly bears, benefit from the rich, nutritious seeds found in the baseball-sized cones that take two years to grow and can fall in abundance once trees reach about 60 years old.

As co-chair of the Whitebark Pine Subcommittee of the Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee, Beyer is in the thick of efforts to help Pinus albicaulis come back along its southeasternmost range. Here and just about everywhere they’re found the conifer that carved out a niche along the crowns of western North America is struggling.