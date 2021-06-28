Former University of Wyoming standout Mason Finley wins discus at US Olympic Trials

A former Cowboy is headed to Tokyo to compete in this summer's Olympic Games. Mason Finley, who graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2014, will compete in the discus throw after winning the event at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Finley's winning toss of 206 feet, 11 inches came on his fifth of six attempts. Reggie Jagers finished second with a throw of 205-05 while Sam Mattis was third with a throw of 205-01.

This will be Finley's second appearance in the Olympics. He finished 11th at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to become the first American to make the finals in the discus throw since Casey Malone in 2004.

A native of Buena Vista, Colorado, the 6-foot-8, 324-pound Finley began his collegiate career at the University of Kansas before transferring to UW in 2012. While at Wyoming, Finley won Mountain West titles in both the discus and the shot put. He capped his Cowboy career by winning the discus throw at the 2014 MW Outdoor Track & Field Championships and being named the meet's Outstanding Male Athlete. His throw of 210-06 in the discus was the third-longest in MW history at the time.