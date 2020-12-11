 Skip to main content
Fort Yellowstone to be rehabilitated
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park will rehabilitate historic buildings in its Fort Yellowstone area in 2021, with from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Fort Yellowstone was built between the 1880s and early 1900s by the U.S. Cavalry. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark District in 2003 and currently serves as the park’s headquarters and employee housing.

“Years of severe neglect have compromised many of its structures, which are in dire need of rehabilitation,” Yellowstone officials said in a news release.

The park invested almost $1 million this year to stabilize many of the structures, and the Great American Outdoors Act will help to fully protect the historical buildings into the future.

Nationwide, the Outdoors Act is slated to contribute a total of $9.5 billion over five years to address the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog.

Fort Yellowstone is part of the Mammoth Hot Springs Historic District in the northwest corner of the park and is composed of 35 structures. The buildings include the park’s first-ever administrative and concessions facilities.

