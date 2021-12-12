Freeman: Science and humanities should be interwoven

Reorganization at the University of Wyoming reflects a seismic shift in emphasis, long in percolating, arguably necessitated by the realities of a changing world. Skills training for the immediate job market has preempted preparation for living, and for lifelong learning. How did this situation come about? Why does it matter? What are the likely consequences for UW students?

In the aftermath of World War II, UW trustees hired a new president who grasped that a university depends most importantly on attracting and retaining accomplished faculty. Not particularly academical himself, President Humphrey understood that to carry out UW’s statutory mission, and to build a strong graduate and professional program, the university required every undergraduate student to participate in a course of studies in the liberal arts. In today’s toxic political atmosphere, we forget that by liberal arts is simply meant those subjects considered worthy of study by a free person; in other words, the prerequisites for an enlightened and engaged citizenry. The term liberal comes from the Latin liber; the term liberal arts appears in art. 1, sec. 23 of the Wyoming Constitution.

From the late 1950s until the mid-1980s, UW benefitted enormously from faculty belonging to the “Greatest Generation.” As veterans of World War II, they benefitted from the GI Bill: free college tuition and housing. This columnist was privileged to know those “Greatest Generation” department heads — from the fine arts, anthropology, history, the biological and physical sciences — who formed the academic leadership of the liberal arts college, the College of Arts and Sciences. These faculty leaders excelled in undergraduate teaching, in research that kept their students and themselves intellectually refreshed, and in service to Wyoming people.

Beginning in the late 1960s the campus mood changed, first in California and then nationwide. Campus demonstrations, initiated by non-students against the Vietnam War, broadened into sometimes violent condemnations of society’s wrongs. That movement reached Wyoming, leading to the creation of a raft of socially relevant special interest “studies,” “institutes,” and “programs,” all outside the existing departmental structure. That alienated some faculty and students throughout the university; undoubtedly encouraging business and industry to accelerate their push for a different type of relevance: training for general and specialized job skills. All of which has contributed to fragmentation of the undergraduate curriculum and to the needless deconstruction of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Now, if the pandemic can teach us anything, it is that science and humanities should be inextricably interwoven. Knowledge of the principles of science and their application creates the vaccines, but that is not enough. Knowledge of the humanities helps turn individuals into solid citizens, willing and able to take moral leadership and share responsibility for the well-being of all. For starters, the study of literature, history, and philosophy reveals lessons from the past on how to lead, succeed, and fail.

Take a look at Finland, Denmark, Norway, or even Iceland — all places with natural resources challenges like ours. Starting in elementary school, their education system focuses on life skills, including but not limited to the moral, emotional, intellectual, and civic formation of the individual mind. Their best college graduates enter the elementary and secondary teaching profession, and are paid exceptionally well. No coincidence that Scandinavians enjoy the world’s highest levels of personal happiness, social trust, and economic productivity.

To be fair, UW reorganization purports to better align undergraduate instruction so that undergraduates, right after graduation, can earn well-paying jobs; and, hopefully, remain in Wyoming to grow the state’s economy. For many years the best faculty in the liberal arts have recommended to their majors that they minor in subjects immediately applicable to existing well-paying jobs. Similarly, the best faculty outside the liberal arts have recommended that their majors take rigorous courses in the liberal arts.

This columnist is deeply saddened by the current state of affairs at UW. But he remains convinced that, if a student wishes, he or she can obtain an excellent undergraduate education here. Given the marginalizing and defunding of the humanities, on-campus students serious about preparation for life as well as for job skills may wish to look into churches specifically serving the university community. There, whether “religious,” “spiritual,” or just curious, students will find genuine hospitality, a sense of mutual trust and friendship, moral and emotional support — all ingredients of character education.

John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, non-profit executive, and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com.

