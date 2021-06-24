Fremont County, Shoshone Forest adopt fire bans

RIVERTON (WNE) — Fremont County and the Shoshone National Forest both have implemented fire bans, effective immediately.

The restrictions are taking effect earlier than usual due to an increase in heat and dry conditions locally, Fremont County Fire Warden Craig Haslam said Wednesday.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” Haslam said, noting the approach of the Fourth of July holiday, celebration of which traditionally involves fireworks.

Under the fire ban, discharge of Class A, B or C fireworks is prohibited on all state and private land within unincorporated areas of the county, including roads, easements, and rights-of-way.

“It’s just not something we like to do before the Fourth of July and everything,” Haslam said. “But we’re having unseasonably low humidity and no precipitation and hotter weather and it just is putting everything together –– the cheat grass is all cured out, and there’s a lot of fuel out there, and we’re just afraid, with the right spark, we could have a large fire in Fremont County. “We wanted to stay away from that.”

Fire restrictions will begin Friday in the Shoshone National Forest west of Lander, and Haslam anticipated that the Bureau of Land Management would issue its own fire ban soon.