Friday Night Lights Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Go to trib.com for NC and KW football updates. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Casper teacher and his son die in weekend car crash Mauro Diaz taught science at Natrona County High School. His son, Mateo, was a student in Casper. Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision, highway patrol says The weekend crash that killed a Casper man and his son occurred when a driver from Texas collided with their vehicle while trying to pass a car. Feds OK Wyoming electric vehicle charging plan, deny most exemptions Wyoming gave "insufficient justification" for its plans to site electric vehicle charging stations more than 50 miles apart, the Federal Highway Administration found. Casper gathers to remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz Members of the Casper community — many of them students, teachers and ice hockey families — gathered Monday night for a vigil at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Casper Classical Academy principal leaving to join new charter school Matt Teterud is leaving his position to be the first headmaster of the new Casper charter school Wyoming Classical Academy. LGBTQ community, allies speak in support of decision to keep library books Monday night's Natrona County School Board meeting was packed with people coming to tell trustees they want LGBTQ books to stay in school libraries. Bishop Hart accuser discusses abuse with clergy at Wyoming film screenings With encouragement from the Diocese of Cheyenne, a man who says he was abused by Bishop Joseph Hart told crowds of Catholics about what happened to him as a child. California murder suspect, 15-year-old daughter killed in shootout California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement. Wyoming GOP nominates three for secretary of state Karl Allred, Marti Halverson and Bryan Miller were chosen out of a pool of 10 candidates for interim secretary of state. Gov. Mark Gordon has five days to announce his pick. Massive Montana fire caused by unattended campfire, culprits sought The massive fire has scorched more than 130,000 acres so far and three people have died during firefighting efforts.