Horoscopes

As the moon shifts from appetite-driven Taurus to trendy Gemini, recommendations will fly -- overwhelming for those without a clear sense of who they are, what they like and what they want. Try what's in your wheelhouse and challenge yourself too with the expansion that can only happen through the investigation of the foreign.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 15). To be understood and celebrated for your uniqueness is a rare and wonderful feeling you'll experience often. You'll revel in the comfortable thrill of being loved for who you are. More highlights: an inventive twist on an old business model earns you profits; a gem of an opportunity involving investigation and adventure; and a sly and lucrative investment. Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 13, 1 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though your personal development often includes activities that don't come easily to you, they don't have to be too hard, either. It's a good day for making the sort of small changes that, over time, will add up to something great.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You spend so much time in another person's world that you may long to break free and be alone. You're needed too, though, and may not be able to get away physically. It's a good thing there's an oasis in your mind to escape to!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The path you have stumbled upon is as good as any, and as long as you commit to it, it's the right path for you. Love the road; the road will love you back. Give all to life and life will give all to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll receive an invitation. There's so much still up in the air, so consider giving yourself some wiggle room by responding with a gracious "maybe." Tonight's problems are of the Champagne variety.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You see something wonderful in people. Even if they don't see it in themselves, people feel lifted and more powerful when they are around you -- like they can be more than the person they are used to being.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're gifted in matters of finance. You have an instinct for what to buy and when to sell. Because of your shrewd dealings you'll do well and be able to help others too, perhaps through creating jobs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You devote quality attention to the people around you, which usually means ignoring digital distractions in favor of real-life interactions. Be willing to walk away from interactions that do not afford you the same respect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If someone were doing an in-depth profile of you, this would be the ideal day to follow you around. Your activities will be wonderfully indicative of where you're at in life. Hopefully you appreciate how interesting you are!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be keenly dialed into your surroundings and fully aware of the impact of people, events, entertainment and conversation. Through your curious observation of these things, a new world opens to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even if you're not doing anything but showing up, you're doing enough. When someone holds up a hoop, don't jump through it. The kind of people who need you to prove yourself with compliance and tricks will never be satisfied.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you can hold off a decision until you have more information, do it. If not, be thorough in utilizing the information you have. A checklist just might be the detail that makes a pursuit successful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Pro move: minimize your mistakes. No person or process is perfect! This will make for a funny story later, but it's too early for that. The motto under the current stars is: gloss over it and move along.