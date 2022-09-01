Horoscopes

According to Shakespeare, a rose by another name would still smell as sweet. Science suggests otherwise. A rose named, for instance, "rancid garbage" could alter a sniffer's perception enough to give a lower rating to the scent. Words are powerful tools. The current cosmic lineup encourages healthy respect and strategic use of the tool.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 3). You'll produce the spark that lights a fire in people. And your warmth makes people feel seen and important. Many connections will come together, and you'll execute a grand plan. You'll surf a sea change at work and love where you land. Getting a lump sum all at once allows you a splurge you've wanted for years. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 3, 38, 15 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's so much pedantry and minutiae to deal with that the very idea of creating an enjoyable experience seems far-fetched. Your own delight is not too much to ask for. Make it a priority.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The goal of today's exercise is to achieve results through collaboration. You will interview, observe, interpret, negotiate, compromise and agree. By working together, you'll accomplish what neither of you could do on your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll enter a foreign realm where you don't know the particulars of the language, what the signs point to or how to use the tools. A guide can help, but what helps the most is your patient determination to take it one step at a time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People agitate you. It's nothing personal. You could even think of it as an opportunity to rise to the occasion. It's like they are whipping up a kind of light goodness in you. You become like a fluffy meringue on the lemon pie of life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What goes disguised as a complex and nuanced problem is actually quite simple. It boils down to having the guts to do what falls in line with your own values, regardless of the opinion of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Emotions are not to be overcome so much as accepted. Feelings arise uninvited but if you reject them, they won't leave. So let them in and decide what to do about it. You always have the option to do nothing at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are some things you don't have to work at. You love the subject and when engaged in its study or practice you radiate joy, as though this is what you were made for. Do what it takes to get more of this in your world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're trying to accomplish something that requires you to think harder and feel deeper. It will help you to clear space and time so you can really get lost in the subject without the shallow distractions at the surface of life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When people are wondering what you're going to say next, you're in a good position. You have their attention and that's a moment to take advantage of. If you have further surprises, intrigues and delights, you'll be golden.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The move only feels risky when it's new. When you take the same chance repeatedly, eventually you get comfortable with what was once frightening to you. This is what's happening now. You're gaining skill and courage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Most people deal with noise by making more noise. To be heard over the cacophony one must be louder than it, right? You'll try something else -- a form of communication that speaks beyond what sound waves can carry.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will remember what you learn slowly. Don't stress over large undertakings. Take them in small chunks so they cannot overwhelm you. Take regular breaks too. When you put the work down, the learning seeps in.