Horoscopes

In the realm of Taurus, Mars is a warrior for appetite, motivated by the senses, driven by quality, luxury and the smell of money. The warrior planet will soon have a change of culture. In Gemini, Mars takes on new drives. We may soon find ourselves prone to prioritize the conversation over the meal, the sport over the trophy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 19). A surge of power; with faith, courage and vision you'll harness the winds of fortune to do your bidding. You change or drop many old rules you had for yourself as love renders all micromanaging unnecessary. Other highlights include savvy investments, coveted keys and stellar invites to times you'll remember for years. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 10, 44, 28 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Bad habits ultimately deplete; good habits ultimately fortify. You might feel tired after you exercise, but in the long term it makes you stronger. A new pursuit will follow a similar rhythm with short-term pain and long-term gain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It may feel important to declare your boundaries. Relationships are defined by actions, not words. When it's not going strictly by your rules, just remember that you can go by your own rules, and that's what matters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A calm mind makes you better at just about everything. getting to that calm mind is an essential discipline to learn and eventually master. You may even create a method of calming that's unique to you, yet helpful to many.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For the most part, you're a lover, not a fighter. Still, some things are worth fighting for. Today it's enough just to notice what they are and experience the surge of feeling that comes with appreciating them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll employ your talent for sensing the motives of others. You'll counteract any force threatening your goals. It will be strategic to keep your plans secret. Relatedly, an effective use of silence will make a statement that words cannot.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your network keeps giving. You'll learn what you need to get to the next place then return with a long list of new questions to ask. The more you know, the more comfortable you get with the reality that you'll never know it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When something happens easily, it feels fated. In today's case something falls together and gets tied up in the bow of destiny. Note the difference between "easy" and "automatic," which is more an indicator of habit than fate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A flurry of new people and challenges comes with the chaos of a new venture. It will be invigorating to dance with the disorder instead of attempting to control it. Eventually things will order themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The dance of relationships is one of stepping back to get closer. Honor your need for space and become sensitized to the spatial needs of others. The oxygen in these spaces is what makes togetherness spark.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today's project may not seem like a fertile ground for self-expression, but with your imagination it won't be too hard to find an approach that elevates. Somewhere inside every job is an opportunity to be fully yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Ask for what you need. In doing so you'll create the change that sets off a hundred other improvements. You may not have the support you want now, but it will come eventually. Meanwhile, be your own champion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Remember the time when the unexpected change shook up your perspective and then something truly positive came out of it? That's great because it will happen again. When it goes a bit sideways, hang in there.