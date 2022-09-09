Horoscopes

Do you like surprises? For some, the thrill is just the boost of adrenaline needed to keep life interesting, and to others, even the smallest eruption of the unknown is enough to fray the nerves. The auspicious arrangement of the planet of surprises to beautiful Venus promises astonishments that even those with sensitive nerves can delight in.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 20). You show up to life with vibrance and daring. You'll try new things in the name of being your best self. It's a journey of beautiful imperfection, though even the mistakes you make will be tinged in good fortune, tipping you onto paths that are a better fit, more lucrative and storied. An investment will pay off and float your dream. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 8, 32 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're not behind. You're in the right place at the right time. There's no need to rush and, in fact, rushing will be counterproductive. You'll get there just as quickly if not faster with small, sure steps.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Who needs a safety net? Not only the naive and the newbies but also the professionals and anyone who values what they have. The safety net is what allows for experimentation, daring invention and the mastery of tricky things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You won't know how you really feel until you discuss the issue. That's when you'll notice where the emotional hot spots are, which might surprise you. This will save you from wasting time trying to fix the wrong things.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). With a little sleuthing you'll gather the evidence you need to draw a conclusion. But is it the correct answer? The key to that is staying open-minded, which is much easier when you're not invested in any particular outcome.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People need you in ways you're conscious of and ways you aren't. Needs are funny that way, sometimes going unnoticed until they're no longer met. People don't always show appreciation, but you're very important. Don't forget it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A formerly quiet ambition will not stay that way for much longer. If this is going to happen, you have to start making some noise about it. Start by telling safe, supportive people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll get in sync with nature, especially by taking advantage of any weather you're having. If it's sunny, you'll let the sunshine kiss and heal you. If it's rainy, you'll let it wash your soul clean.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you feel drawn to new people, approaching them can feel challenging because you never know what response you'll get. Mostly, you'll be admired for making the first move, as this relays confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes overthinking will slow you down, but today you can't think things through enough. Heed caution and double-check yourself, especially in matters of finance. Even if you have a hot hunch, move slowly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're important to many, however you don't want the extra attention this brings. You do your work for reasons that are personal and private to you, and the world's opinion matters little.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The feeling of belonging to the team is much more fulfilling than trying to stand out by yourself. Also, the group is just more fun. Today, the joy of teamwork will eclipse any gains you might have obtained with an individual win.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You love people who can tell you something you don't know, bring you a new vision of the world and make you curious. Your friends do that, and so will new people coming into your realm -- something to look forward to!