Horoscopes

The social Gemini moon proves the value of good listening. People who feel listened to have a greater sense of control over their lives and a stronger connection to others as a result. People think listening is free, but it's not. Listening comes with a cost, which includes, but is not limited to, a measure of time and a quality of attention.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 17). Your aims are selfless and much deeper than the superficial wishes you may have started with. You'll prioritize your social life and grow your network in a direction that nurtures you on multiple levels. Friends recommend you, hire you and open other opportunities as well; all you have to do is ask. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 43, 3, 38 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone wants to see you make a sacrifice in the name of the relationship. It may seem illogical, but your discomfort in the act will matter and mean something. If you've been on the other side of such a dynamic, you get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fresh fun will involve trying something for the first time. The risk energizes you and makes you hyperaware, too. Since you don't know what to expect, your senses will be on alert, ready to react to anything that comes your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It will feel good to be you and you'll reap the rewards of all the agreements you've kept in the past, invoices paid, promises fulfilled, appointments kept and more. You're able to do this because you don't take on too much.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's mightily addictive to be in the presence of someone who delights you. Your senses come alive. Your mind becomes at once active, open and intentional. Your energy becomes playful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are many ways to go about achieving closure. Consider pouring your heart into a letter. You don't even have to send it to get the full benefit of the exercise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every relationship is different. What appears from the outside to be a solidly built relationship may be more like a set on a stage. And people who seem aloof may care deeply about one another. Make no assumptions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Knowing your limits makes you more powerful, not less. But do consider that things change. Keep testing and pushing yourself and you'll expand, grow and get stronger and more confident in what you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The answer cannot be found in any hack or guide; there's no easier way. It's just a matter of finding it as you go. The good news is that this hard way is also the fun way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Things break, you fix them, and they break again... when is it time to cut your losses and start anew? Answer: much farther down the road. Keep fixing, as you're gaining a skill you will apply to bigger and better endeavors.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're receptive to joy and pain. The eyes tell you everything you need to know. As you look into the eyes of another, you will hear a sweet, sad heart song. "The voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses." -- E.E. Cummings

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What makes you brighter, stronger and more hopeful is not just good for you, it helps the world at large. Becoming a more conscious witness of your own life will cause you to think of things differently.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have untapped talents and are capable of things you never imagined possible. It will enrich you beyond measure if you dedicate even half an hour each day to this exploration.