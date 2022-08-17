Horoscopes

People who recognize they have a lot to learn typically make the best teachers. They are open to the flow of information and find it easy to collaborate with other brilliant minds and build together. The passing of the sun into the realm of Virgo gets back to the very basics, suggesting we teach and learn, lead and follow, inhale and exhale love.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 23). Flexibility of mind and perspective is your cosmic birthday gift, a talent you'll apply to understanding the broader context of things and fitting into the big picture in more powerful and successful ways. More features: a secret wish answered, a family legacy proudly upheld and the purchase of a property. Pisces and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 2, 23, 18 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're willing to try new approaches, so you'll get to one that works better. Be patient! Believe! It will happen! An action will provide immediate relief from fear and stress and give you something to help you leap to the next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Waves break on the shore of a relationship -- nobody's fault but the tide's. Blame it on the moon, and then get up on your boards and ride this out. It could be scary, fun, a high point or a wash. You'll never know until you try.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're not a vengeful person, but you do believe in justice, and there's something you feel you must put right. You will get your opportunity in time. When that time comes, your next move will be obvious. Until then, focus elsewhere.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though you may feel wary about change, letting go of attachments will clear the way for new energy. Try not to think of the exchange as a loss but rather as a trade. You'll know when the deal feels right.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To relieve someone's suffering elevates your own experience. And if that someone happens to be you, you get the helper's high and the benefit of the help all at once. Every healing and each good feeling raises the vibe for all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Education is a constant for you. The world is your textbook, lab and think tank. At day's end, you'll be like a college student coming out of a long day of lectures -- brain full, ready to blow off some steam.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's excitement in imagining what life will bring you. Making plans helps you realize just what you want. Don't worry, your life will still be spontaneous. The detours will be all the more delightful when there's a plan to veer from.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to be doing something at every moment to be extremely productive. In fact, overworking and too much activity is bad for your bottom line. Take it easy; play it cool. Slow and steady wins the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are those who seem to see themselves as superior to the rest and want to be treated as such. Though you like to help people feel important, you draw the line at feeding an unhealthy superiority complex.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Remind yourself that you may want a thing but you don't need it. This gives you leverage. Don't rush to come to an agreement. If you walk away, or seem like you're about to, the other side will sweeten the deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While you had good reasons to fear certain situations and people, your knowledge and capability has grown since then. From this more powerful position you can effectively handle these challenges. Move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your fantasy life and your reality will intersect in a way that will have you wondering if you made this happen with your powerful thoughts or predicted it would happen through your exceptional intuition. Either way, it's on.