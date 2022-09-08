Horoscopes

Lunar trines bookend the day. It begins with the Taurus moon's trine to Venus and ends with a solar trine. The old vaudevillian edict: A strong start and a big finish can make us forget the mush in the middle. A gracious moon echoes the sentiment, sprinkling morning luck on relationships and bringing a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 14). You'll be nurtured anew. A loving, maternal energy supports your sense of belonging. Close relationships become easier to navigate; your network of loose ties grows in fun ways, too. More highlights: fresh style, improved methods of organization and a breakthrough in your professional and financial life. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 22, 28 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Hiding can be a tactic that denotes weakness, but it can also be an effective general strategy. In the animal kingdom, the ability to hide well is an evolutionary adaptation used by those at the top and bottom of the food chain alike.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though the inward journey is a solo mission, you won't be alone -- anyone who is good company to themselves never is! There are worlds inside you that are every bit as compelling as the one you're experiencing on the outside.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be in a position to translate, negotiate or mitigate. What one person thinks is useful, funny or interesting may fall flat with the next, but you're an expert at navigating a tough crowd.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's impossible for you to understand the power of your presence since you can't experience yourself from the outside. Just know, certain people may be too intimidated to interact unless you make a point to draw them out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are many who need your message. Find them. There's no time to waste on poor listeners. They interrupt often and are easily distracted as they lie in wait, ready to hijack the conversation in the space of a breath.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Foodies talk about the flavor, texture and presentation of the meal. You're more concerned with the nutritional value. Your focus on substance over style will lend you luck today in an area completely unrelated to food.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will be a close witness to less-than-ideal circumstances and imperfect choices. Most of it's not worth reacting to. Your patience and compassion contribute to a peaceful way of walking this world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because a person is in a role doesn't mean they automatically wield all of the authority associated with the position. There is an opportunity to step, assume a responsibility and claim the power that will go along with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Avoid throwing money at problems that can't be fixed with money. Also, consider very carefully the company you invite to special events. The one who can't find joy in the ordinary won't find it in the extraordinary either.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll receive a power surge that gives you a short-term advantage. Make strategic use of it. Before you make your move, assess where you can apply the energy to make the most difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You see the target to hit, but you'll question why it's important. Goals and plans are useless without an understanding of the larger purpose. Understanding the relevance of your work will strengthen your conviction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone seems to enjoy pushing your emotional buttons. They care enough to pay attention to what bothers you, and on some level it feels good to be known. Even so, if you want it to stop, your best reaction is not to react.