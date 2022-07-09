Gallardo: Rec Center offering free swims makes perfect sense

For a while there, it looked like the kids of Gillette wouldn’t have a free pool to swim in for the next couple of years while the City Pool is torn down and a brand new one is built.

But thanks to the Campbell County Recreation Center, in collaboration with the city, free afternoon swims are back on the menu.

The City Council and the Parks and Recreation Board both unanimously approved an agreement that would allow people to swim at the Rec Center for free during the afternoons while school is out this year and next year.

It just makes perfect sense. The City Pool is out of commission, but the Rec Center has a perfectly good pool, and the knowledge and experience to deal with large numbers of swimmers.

It hearkens back to old days when you were baking a cake and realized you’d run out of sugar, you’d knock on your neighbor’s door and ask if they could lend you a cup. In this case, the cup of sugar is a free pool for the residents.

This shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The Rec Center and the city have a track record of collaboration. The Rec Center has staffed the City Pool with lifeguards for the last several years. And each summer, Rec Center staff work with the city to put on a great Fourth of July parade.

In other communities, a free pool would be considered a luxury, but for Gillette, it’s become an expectation. Not everyone can afford to buy a Rec Center membership or pay for a day pass to get in, especially with inflation where it is right now. Now, everyone will get the chance to enjoy one of our best amenities.

This is the kind of partnership and collaboration that helps communities like ours thrive. It also means taxpayers get a bigger bang for our buck.

This solution will be a cost-savings to the city, and in turn, the taxpayers. The city will pay $40,000 to help offset the Rec Center’s expected increase in material costs and other operational expenses this year, and it will pay $40,000 next year.

To keep the City Pool open this year, it would have cost the city about $100,000 in repairs, not to mention what it would have to spend to operate the pool for one season — in 2021 it spent $243,033.

The kids who will benefit from these free afternoon swims won’t appreciate all of the behind-the-scenes work that made this possible, nor should they be expected to. They’re kids.

But we do. We appreciate the fact that two government entities are working together to do something nice for the residents. It doesn’t happen nearly enough.

It will likely lead to busier days for the lifeguards and the Rec Center staff, so if you’re out there, be sure to thank them.

This has never been done before, so we don’t know how it’s going to work out, but we’re sure it will go swimmingly.