Gillette couple gives account of D.C. rally

GILLETTE — Most Wyomingites took in the violence and destruction in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday through their TVs, phones and computers.

Mark and Patty Junek of Gillette were in Washington, D.C. — there to show their support for President Donald Trump and their shared view that the 2020 election was racked with fraud.

They’d gone on somewhat of whim, looking into the trip roughly 10 days earlier. They were in D.C. for the Save America rally and heard Trump’s address to the crowd of supporters at the Ellipse in front of the White House. They also took part in the march from the rally to the Capitol.

But the Juneks said they saw no violence personally. Speaking from their hotel room after 10 p.m. Eastern Time, they both lamented the fact that the breach of the Capitol was all that was being covered on the news. The reality of their experience — that of peaceful protesters gathered to support the president — was shared by so many there but being seen by few on the news.

“We were about halfway back (in the march to the Capitol),” Mark said. Though they said they didn’t see any of the violence, they saw and heard some of its effects.

“We heard an explosion, like a gunshot,” Mark said. “Must have been one of the flashbang (grenades).”