Gillette man wants his automotive museum to become a tourist stop

Museums in general are tough to keep open and are not typically moneymakers even when there aren’t other circumstances affecting them, he said.

“I don’t believe this year is going to be a very easy year,” Wandler said. “We won’t do any unnecessary spending this year. We’ll limp it by and hope next year is not a COVID year.

“But it’s OK. I have the money to let this thing by. I can handle floating it for probably the next five to seven years to try to get it mature as a destination. I can cover the overhead for a while then give it the best chance of being a place that people want to frequent through.”

Wandler said he’s gone as far as he can go with collections and expansion and the next step for the museum is to get the word out.

“We need people that are coming into the area to know about us and if people from out of state are into this we want them to find out so they’ll come here and visit,” he said.

“I’ll say we even need the town’s help to some extent. Anything in Gillette to promote this kind of gem we need a lot of help from a lot of people to get people to come in and look at the museum,” he added.

