Gillette teens interview authors for Library of Congress

They were nervous, they said. Bailey, now a freshman at Thunder Basin High School, because she felt like she was meeting a celebrity; Reynolds is her favorite author.

Ava, now a freshman at Campbell County High School, because what if she tripped over her words?

“All of my friends are watching it live as it was happening,” she said. “I was worried I was going to say something weird and then I’m going to try to correct myself, and it’s just going to be really awkward.”

The girls were naturals as interviewers, though, and classmates learned as much about them as they did the famous author after he parlayed questions posed to him back into questions for the girls to answer.

“I think this is an unfair question to ask young people, but I’m going to ask you anyway,” Reynolds said into his computer’s camera. “Do you know, or do you think you know, who you might want to be or what you might want to do — those are two separate questions, by the way, I want to be clear — who you might want to be or what you might want to do when you get older?”