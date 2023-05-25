Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Giving Table is collecting non-perishable food to help provide for families who need a little extra. Each month of the year they are collecting a different item. The Giving Table is a drive-up food pantry hosted by City Park Church every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. No ID is required.

On average each week, 20 to 25 volunteers pack and hand out around 175 boxes of food.

Items to be collected:

■May: instant oat meal packets

■June: instant rice

■July: canned fruit To drop off donations please bring them to City Park Church at 804 S. Wolcott St, Casper Wyoming, on Sunday through Thursday. from 9 a.m. to noon If you have questions please call the church at 307-2346946.