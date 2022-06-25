Goodrick: What does it mean to be 'just about sports?'

As soon as sports programs were taken from Gillette College a couple years ago, the push for an independent community college district ignited. Then no longer than the fire caught, detractors of the movement quickly labeled the effort “just about sports.”

Well, in a reductive sense, those detractors may have been right. But is “just” the right word for it?

The community cast its votes in a special election that the pro-college contingent overwhelmingly won, forming the Gillette Community College District that approved its first budget this week.

The trustees of that new district approved a $16 million budget that includes nearly $1 million for athletics, bringing back sports as soon as next year. But it also signaled that sports may have had more to do with it than those involved would like to publicly voice — then and now.

It’s for a reason.

There’s an unreasonable stigma against athletics, from the “dumb jock” stereotype to the beer-bellied football fan caricature.

Valuing sports is considered low-brow and base to those who don’t value them. Athletic programs are viewed as costly and superfluous to those who would never devote their own interest to playing a game, let alone paying for a ticket to watch one.

That’s the perspective of the dismissive, which boils down to the logic of “if I don’t care, it must not matter.”

Of course sports do have value — and they do matter — not just to the young people who play, but to the community at large.

Sport is a microcosm.

Specifically, it’s a microcosm of competition, work ethic, determination, aspiration and many other psychological and sociological phenomena, including human nature itself.

To put it simply, athletic programs bring life to a campus like Gillette College. Those who didn’t notice it while sports were there have seen it since they’ve been gone.

In an academic setting, the athletic experience comes second to the student experience. But those experiences are also intertwined. A college campus isn’t complete without teams to capture the intangible, hard to define, spirit of the time and place.

There are immeasurable qualities, but also very quantifiable measures of student headcount, diversity and on-campus living, all of which increase with sports and had decreased without them.

Leading up to the budget approval, trustees spent seemingly very little time in publicly discussing the return of sports. Of course, they have had plenty of more pressing concerns involved in building up an entire district.

Although they have consistently stood by their desire to bring back “activities,” including sports, there’s something conspicuous about how quietly sports came back, compared with how loudly they went away. The dollars committed to bringing those programs back indicates a deep interest in seeing the lights on in the Pronghorn Center once again.

So say it loud.

The town’s push for a new district was a push for sports and sovereignty. It was a push for the ability to control its own destiny as much as it was to not have its fate determined by anyone else.

It was a push for autonomy, evolution, expansion and economic self-determination. And it was a push for sports: and all of the independence, evolution and self-determination those games symbolize.

Breaking away and forming an independent district was about a lot of things. But it was also always about sports, which have always been about so much more.

Jake Goodrick is a general assignment reporter at the Gillette News Record. This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

