GOP committeewoman Webber pleads not guilty to reckless endangerment charge

POWELL — A prominent Wapiti resident who stands accused of recklessly firing a rifle during a November elk hunt has formally denied the allegation.

Through her attorney, Nina Webber pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment during a Friday appearance in Park County Circuit Court.

The charge stems from a Nov. 30 incident, in which witnesses and authorities allege errant bullets whizzed over the heads of two residents near the North Fork Highway.

A group of people had been hunting elk that morning, but then-Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said evidence at the scene indicated Webber was the only person in position to fire the bullets in question.

For her part, Webber has said the allegations against her are false.

Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah tentatively set the case for a June 1 trial. While she awaits further proceedings, Webber will remain free on her own recognizance.

In addition to standard bond conditions like obeying the law, Judge Darrah is requiring Webber to put all of her rifles in a gun safe and leave them there while the case is pending.

Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield initially asked that Webber be prohibited from possessing any firearms until the matter is resolved. He cited public safety concerns, noting the allegations that Webber fired toward the highway and over a person’s head. Additionally, when a sheriff’s deputy approached Webber at the scene, Webber pointed the barrel of her gun at him, Hatfield said.

However, Webber’s defense attorney, Tim Blatt, objected, noting that his client is contesting the allegations and that she’s hunted for a long time and has handled firearms all her life.

As a compromise, Hatfield suggested that Webber only be prohibited from possessing rifles, acknowledging this is the only time she’s been accused of mishandling firearms.

Webber is currently the national committeewoman for the Wyoming Republican Party.