Governor of Wyoming

Jared J Baldes, Libertarian

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: Would you support or oppose the transfer of federal lands to state ownership? Please explain.

A: no response

Q: How would you work with the governors of other states to assure that there is water for everyone for future needs?

A: no response

Brent Bien, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: no response

Q: Would you support or oppose the transfer of federal lands to state ownership? Please explain.

A: no response

Q: How would you work with the governors of other states to assure that there is water for everyone for future needs?

A: no response

Mark Gordon, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I grew up on my family ranch outside of Kaycee and currently serve as your Governor. I’m a lifelong conservative, staunch defender of Second Amendment Rights, endorsed by the NRA, and an advocate for smaller government closest to the people. I have guided our State through the worst pandemic in a century all the time focused on saving lives and livelihoods.

Prior to serving as Governor, I was elected as Wyoming's State Treasurer and served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. I have a broad range of experience in the fields and industries among the most important to our state – from running a family ranch to working in the energy and tourism sector.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming’s population is presently among the oldest on average in the nation. Fortunately meeting the needs of older citizens aligns with maintaining services for all citizens. Our aging population needs good highways, vibrant cities and towns, access to broadband and good healthcare. I am working on all those fronts and making progress.

I put together a health task force to develop recommendations on healthcare with one focus being the emergency medical services system. The task force has recommended, and I was successful in obtaining, funding to improve and stabilize the EMS system. Grants for this purpose are going out to local communities this year. We are making progress and will continue to improve Wyoming’s healthcare system.

Q: Would you support or oppose the transfer of federal lands to state ownership? Please explain.

A: I support the transfer of federal lands to the state when possible. There are many transfers that would benefit public access and multiple use. There is a process for these transfers, and I believe it needs to be well-thought through and transparent and local control is extremely important to me.

Q: How would you work with the governors of other states to assure that there is water for everyone for future needs?

A: For the duration of this drought, I have been engaged and in constant contact with other governors to find solutions to managing our vital water resources to benefit Wyoming’s agriculture industry, and other affected parties. As vice-chair of Western Governors, I am in a unique position to lead our region on these critical issues.

As we work to protect our water rights, A working group I established is already engaged on the Colorado River Compact and my budget has called for expanding the legal capacities of the state and our State Engineer’s Office to assure Wyoming is well armed for the battles we will inevitably face for the control of Wyoming's water. It is our water and our rights must always be protected.

Theresa A. Livingston, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: The desire to make Wyoming a more excellent state. I am not afraid of change. Often it is hard but necessary. I have had many different jobs in my life. I served my country for nine years as an Air Force lab tech which gave me an understanding of medical needs. I worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 15 years and have an understanding of public lands. I worked in special education for 12 years. My children went to school in Lander. Education is so important. I have lived in Wyoming for 28 years, and when I retired, I stayed here because I find Wyoming resilient to ever-changing economics. Change is good.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Medicaid expansion would help with keeping services open for all ages. With expanded home care, we can take care of more of our older citizens that need care. Keeping them in their homes decreases the cost of putting them in a facility. Working together, we can do amazing things.

Q: Would you support or oppose the transfer of federal lands to state ownership? Please explain.

A: I would definitely oppose the transfer of federal lands to the state. I believe it is not even legal to do that. People of Wyoming love their public land. They hunt, fish, hike, camp, rock climb, bird watch, and do lots of outdoor recreation on this land. Ranchers run their cows on the land for a very responsible cost. Public land should stay in public hands.

Q: How would you work with the governors of other states to assure that there is water for everyone for future needs?

A: I would invite them to the governors house to work together on these issues. Water is something all the governors in this area need to get together and do a lot of problem solving. Helping each other is the best way to asure we all have the water our states need.