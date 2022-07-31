Brent Bien, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What are your top two issues for the Wyoming government to address in the next four years?

A: No response.

Q: What specific measures would you propose to enhance state revenues?

A: No response.

Q: How would you work with the Legislature to prepare Wyoming for wildfires and drought?

A: No response.

Mark Gordon, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What are your top two issues for the Wyoming government to address in the next four years?

A: Our most pressing issues deal with constant federal overreach damaging Wyoming's economy and hurting our seniors, veterans and all citizens.

I have been fighting Biden's policies since, on day one, his administration ended oil and gas leasing on most of Wyoming's public lands. It seems every day that Mr. Biden is attacking our state, our economy and our values. Yet all we hear out of Washington is that it's someone else's fault.

I successfully fought Biden's push for school closures and vaccine mandates for Wyoming students and National Guard troops. We kept our schools open, and Wyoming led the nation in in-person school days.

And I will continue to fight all attempts by the feds to gain control over more land in Wyoming. Period.

Q: What specific measures would you propose to enhance state revenues?

A: Wyoming doesn't have a revenue problem -- it had a spending problem. This year I signed a budget $400 million less than 2020 and our state government is the leanest it’s been in a decade.

I have fought to expand Wyoming's economy, especially our legacy industries of agriculture, mining and tourism while fighting the Biden administration to reopen our tremendous energy resources to benefit America.

President Biden's shortsighted "green energy" agenda has run Wyoming's economy into a ditch and caused the worst inflation in 40 years.

An "All of the Above" energy policy would increase Wyoming energy production and revenues and return America to the Trump policy of energy independence and address our record gas and diesel prices.

Q: How would you work with the Legislature to prepare Wyoming for wildfires and drought?

A: I have been very active in working with the Legislature and our Congressional Delegation to prepare as much as possible for wildfires and drought.

The State now has a $20 million contingency fund for fighting wildfires. I’ve also worked with the Legislature to add additional ‘Good Neighbor Authority’ positions at State Forestry, which allows the State to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to promote healthy forests.

As we work to protect our water rights, I have established a working group on the Colorado River Compact and added more staff with the Attorney General and State Engineer offices.

I have also upgraded water storage and irrigation infrastructure and teamed with the Legislature and Congressional Delegation to fund it.

Theresa A. Livingston, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Seventy-two years of being a human on this earth. Twenty-eight years of that time is residing in Wyoming including Lander, Cheyenne, & Worland. I have visited most of the state during those years. I served in the USAF for 9 years living in Germany, Turkey and Spain. I also lived in other states. As a teenager, I lived in Taiwan with my parents. My dad was in civil service. He was in the Army and the Air Corps during WWII. I worked for the Department of the Interior/Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for 15 years, so I have a background in land management. Being a paraprofessional in special education gives me a good background in education. I often bring a different perspective to life from living in so many places.

Q: What are your top two issues for the Wyoming government to address in the next four years?

A: Health care for women without restrictions. Medicare expansion. I want to include better mental health care. Healthy people make for a healthy state. This is good for everyone. The second issue is project-based education with an emphasis on aptitude testing. We need to help students find their "why" so they will be happy & productive in life. I think this will make for happy teachers which will be a great outcome for all.

Q: What specific measures would you propose to enhance state revenues?

A: Outdoor recreation that brings in revenue. It's working already. Tourism is up. Also, rare minerals could bring in revenue. Get the younger generation to help up with ideas to bring in revenue. They are amazing.

Q: How would you work with the Legislature to prepare Wyoming for wildfires and drought?

A: I worked in wildfire for the BLM so I have some knowledge of the process. It was wonderful to see how all the agencies -- state, county and federal -- work together during fires. They also work together to prevent fires through prescribed burns & other methodologies. The tires between all the fire agencies working together are amazing. I was there to get them what they needed. Being that close to the fire was endless education. The legislature needs to keep up the funding they give to the fire programs. They also should work on educating the citizens of Wyoming to understand what is being done especially when it comes to drought. Drought is something we should all help with by using the resources & water wisely.

James Scott Quick, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: After graduating from Douglas High School, I went into the Marines. I chose to come back to Wyoming after my honorable discharge. I'm deeply rooted in the state of Wyoming. I've worked in the energy business -- oil, uranium, coal and pipeline, and I've owned my business for 14 years and am still working. The last few years have been hard on everybody. I feel we've lost our voice in Wyoming. I refused to be silenced anymore. We need someone to step up and be the voice for the people.

Q: What are your top two issues for the Wyoming government to address in the next four years?

A: The first thing I going to do is get rid of the reservation-only system on our state parks. I want to keep 10-15% of the spots that can be reserved for tourists. I want the reservations taken in-state. I want to protect the jobs we have in Wyoming first and worry about new jobs second. I want to keep the coal fired power plants open. Could Wyoming citizens form a co-op to take them over and keep them open (that was my wife's and other We need to open u our forest an)? I'm not against nuclear power, but a lot more is not being shared with the general public.

Q: What specific measures would you propose to enhance state revenues?

A: We need to open our drilling back up. We need to fight Washington, D.C. on that and we need to fight more to get the coal out. Let's cut back some of the regulations; that will invite good businesses to come to Wyoming.

Q: How would you work with the Legislature to prepare Wyoming for wildfires and drought?

A: We need to open our logging industries; that will help manage our forests better and increase our revenue. We need to protect our water rights at all costs. Let's just implement good common sense suggestions and work together. If legislators have good ideas for the people of Wyoming, let's get it done.

Rex Rammell, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Conservative constitutionalist, veterinarian small business owner, rancher, sportsman, faith-based family man.

Q: What are your top two issues for the Wyoming government to address in the next four years?

A: State sovereignty over all our natural resources and education reform.

Q: What specific measures would you propose to enhance state revenues?

A: State control over all our natural resources.

Q: How would you work with the Legislature to prepare Wyoming for wildfires and drought?

A: Appropriate money to prepare for fires and advocate for fire prevention measures like controlled burns.

Rex Wilde, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: The 259th brigade combat team, the 82nd airborne, and the 1022 medical detachment of the National Guard in Cheyenne. Bilingual (Italian and English). I'm just a regular guy, not a rich man. This campaign is being run on my own; no one is giving me money, so I'm not beholden to anyone. I'm honest, hardworking and determined. I was a cabinetmaker for 34 years of my life. The only reason I'm running for office is water.

Q: What are your top two issues for the Wyoming government to address in the next four years?

A: Water. Water, water, water. Our cubic feet per second are tremendous. When we were a territory, people basically took advantage of us. In 1922 there was the Green River Accord; they basically put Wyoming put in a highchair and put us in the pantry. It belongs to all of us, and it flows out of here, but it's ours. I think that Wyoming should be recognized as an autonomous region with our low population, our large area, and everything we give to the U.S. — water, minerals, coal, uranium. If I become governor, I would support legislation that the federal government recognize Wyoming as an autonomous region and then compensate us.

Q: What specific measures would you propose to enhance state revenues?

A: First, I would raise licensing fees for out-of-state hunting and fishing. I want to make Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 toll roads for people crossing our state: $25 per truck, $5 per car, but not for people with Wyoming license plates. We probably wouldn't need federal funding to maintain our roads.

Q: How would you work with the Legislature to prepare Wyoming for wildfires and drought?

A: That's a tough question. We've got global warming. It’s here. We’ve seen more wildfires than ever before. I think the National Guard should be trained as fire fighters.