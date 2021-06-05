Graduating senior reconnects with police officer present at her birth after almost 18 years

The story, as widely shared and oft-cited as it was in Rasse’s family, didn’t always focus on the name of the police officer who got there first. Though Rasse had been a classmate of Stroup’s son since seventh grade, the name never registered as familiar. Jake had no reason to know either, as Stroup said he didn’t think his son had ever heard the story.

Barb suggested to her daughter that they send an invitation “to the police officer who delivered you,” she said. After re-reading the article, Rasse thought the name sounded familiar, and through a mutual friend asked if Jake’s dad was the same Stroup who’d welcomed her into the world.

Stroup lost track of the Rasse family, too. Gillette is a transient energy town and police officers see a lot over the course of nearly two decades on the job. But in all that Stroup’s seen over his long career, Rasse is still the only newborn baby he met in the line of duty.

“I did not know they were still here,” Stroup said. “I’d always hoped and prayed that things had gone well.”

The Rasse family stayed in Gillette and Rachel was a classmate and friend of Stroup’s son, Jake. She also graduated from TBHS last weekend and walked across the stage just 28 places ahead of Jake in the ceremony.