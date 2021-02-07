Grand Teton, Yellowstone parks see busiest winter in decades

The surge in winter visits at the national park has translated into myriad activities, including snowshoeing, skiing, skate skiing and cross-country skiing, Grand Teton National Park Public Affairs Officer Denise Germann said. To ensure the health and safety of the visitors, the park has been vigilant about reminding people to follow COVID-19 preventive measures, including social distancing.

“We do encourage people who want to ski along Teton Park Road to consider going to the north side by Signal Mountain and skiing from there,” Germann said. “The Taggart parking lot is where a lot of people park their car, but we want to try and help spread our visitors.”

Recently the Taggart parking lot gate on Teton Park Road was moved farther north to facilitate snow plowing operations. The move allows more daytime parking along the road, which has been filling up — another sign of increasing visitors.

While the winter season brought spikes in activity at the national parks, the pandemic still affected the year overall. Grand Teton National Park saw 3% fewer recreational visits this year than in the previous year, and Yellowstone’s number of recreational visits declined 5% from 2019, according to a press release.