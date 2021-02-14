Group reviews potential uses for Beartooth Ranch

But the property itself has deteriorated over the last few decades due to misuse and lack of care.

Fortunato said numerous wildlife species live on and migrate across the land including elk, mule and whitetail deer, pheasant, sage grouse, eagles, pronghorn and grizzly bear. The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River runs through the property and boasts brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout, as well as whitefish. Crab apple trees and sumac bushes line the river, providing a food source for the grizzlies, birds and deer.

On Friday’s visit, a herd of about 25 elk were spotted grazing just off the ranch.

Thanks to the property’s public status, thousands of acres of BLM land are much easier to access than if it were a private parcel. It also provides direct access to the Clarks Fork Canyon. When the former owner bought the land in 1986, he paid $1.3 million for the property.

“We’re hoping to entice those NGOs to see the value in the property,” said ranch advocate and owner of North Fork Anglers Tim Wade. “We’re very optimistic about that. We’re not optimistic if we don’t do something.”