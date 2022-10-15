Havana good time: Three teams compete in this year’s Dancing with the Gillette Stars

GILLETTE — Although dance is by all means a display of art, it is also evidently a science.

The chemistry between a couple is predominantly what makes the dance. The batting of an eye, the tilt of an eyebrow, the lift of a chin and the elongated limbs that bend and turn in ways that don’t seem possible all come together with footwork and timing that is truly formulaic.

For this year’s Dancing with the Gillette Stars couples, that chemistry has been building for years but will show on the dance floor in three uniquely different styles to fulfill the “Havana Nights” theme.

Mary Melaragno, executive director of the YES House Foundation, said that in the three years she’s been a part of the show, this is the first she’s experienced with all three of the couples being “actual” couples off of the dance floor, as well. Often, there may be one or two, but not all.

And Gillette is eager to see the hot commodity couples.

Tickets sold out for the fundraiser more than two weeks before the dances began on Oct. 15, a record for Melaragno. And about 650 people eagerly await the rookie dancers who’ve spent the last six weeks practicing up to three times per week – not counting the additional time at home – to perfect their act.

But at the 10-day mark before competition, the dancers were still striving for that perfection.

Attila Barabas moved around the Prairie Sky Venue floor with what looked like a mix of martial arts or Avatar water-bending movements as his wife Shannon switched from her comfortable day shoes into glitzed out, rhinestone-covered heels.

His movements incorporated lunges and precise foot posturing with slow movements akin to karate chops keeping his arms in constant motion.

The two claim no real dance experience.

“I think I took a country dance course in junior high or elementary school,” Attila said.

“We just haven’t danced in years. I think the last time for us was like 30-something years ago,” Shannon added.

But the audience wouldn’t know by watching them.

The couple’s nearly 30 years of marriage has prepped them for such an occasion – a rumba, or slower Cuban-style dance, that lets them show off a distinctly romantic side of themselves.

As the two worked their way through the steps, words of advice from their choreographers made their way across the room.

“Chins up,” said Kerry Byrd.

“Point those toes,” added Melissa Younger.

But they missed the test Attila threw at them with the slight wave of his hand at the end of the dance.

“It was a subliminal message,” he said with a laugh.

Although the two knew the task before them was a challenge, they weren’t expecting the mental tax that the memorization of steps and counting of time would have. On particularly hard days, they rewarded themselves with Ice Cream Cafe – a fuel that will bring Shannon’s coy smiles and the sultry, sensual movements to life in the showcase.

“You’re coming in late,” said Lindsey Lundvall to Blaine Sumner, as she kept time Wednesday afternoon in the Recreation Center.

“That’s because he’s getting carried away twerking again,” Jessica LaCour said with a shake of her head.

Lundvall and LaCour were running into an issue it was apparent they’d had in the past but it was at least one that gave them both a chuckle. As Sumner danced in front of LaCour shaking his rear-end to the “crowd,” he tended to add a few beats to his time in the spotlight.

But he was working to fix it.

Sumner and LaCour’s fast-paced, hip-hop dance brings together a lot of energy, high lifts and a certain amount of spice but it’s been a process to get there.

“I love the cause and I love a new challenge,” LaCour said.

“Yeah, well, I was kind of volun-told,” Sumner said with a sidelong glance at LaCour. But he admits that he’s learned a lot and it’s been good to spend time in their relationship doing something different. Plus, the man who can bench press more than 1,000 pounds can now show off his strength in a different way.

As the hip-hop music beat its steady rhythm out of the speakers, Sumner easily lifted LaCour up and onto his left shoulder where she extended her arm fully about 10 feet in the air. Wherever the dance ends up in rotation, it’s sure to bring the heat.

Heather Voigt pointed her toes as her husband Ryan spun her around like a top.

Somehow, she managed to keep her toes practically straight through the whole ordeal before landing and continuing the rapid-fire footwork and turns that matched time to the Cuban-style salsa fusion music.

“Small feet, small feet,” Cheryl Morse yelled out and Heather changed her wide steps into tight precision.

“Big smiles, Ryan,” Morse added.

He lifted the corners of his mouth slightly to the order but still showed a laser focus as he kept time, turned and led Heather to the final move of the act.

Ryan was not keen on Heather’s newfound dancing idea when she first mentioned it.

“He flat out told me no,” Heather clarified with a laugh. “And I don’t like to be told no.”

But after a few days, he came around.

“He gave me a Hallmark card a few days later and said, ‘Yes, I will dance with you,’” she said.

“And I had flowers,” Ryan added.

With Morse’s choreography, the two built an understanding of different techniques and combinations that weren’t put all together until recently.

“That was the hardest bit was, I didn’t know how any of it would come together and trying to see it in my head,” Ryan said. But now he sees it and appreciates how far he’s come.

At home, the two also practice and play the music that is now second nature to even their 3-year-old. This weekend, that music will be matched with their quick steps and rapid spins, keeping everyone in the audience on their toes.

Last week, all the couples were still doing well and even thriving, despite some slight second-guessing along the way.

“A couple of days ago (Cheryl) said ‘I want you to practice your bows,’” Heather said. “I thought she said vows and I was like, ‘Hmm, he might make a different type of decision this time.’”

But it turns out that music and dance may in fact be food for the soul, giving the six new artists a space for creative energy and a testing yet fulfilling way to spend time together.